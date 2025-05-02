Acharya Prashant Advocates Empowerment Over Reservation, Calls for Redefining Religion
Acharya Prashant, spiritual teacher and founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation, emphasizes the importance of empowerment over reservation at Kirori Mal College. He advocates for the decluttering of religion from rituals, highlighting Buddhism's philosophical strength. Additionally, he critiques the Manusmriti's relevance and underscores Ambedkar's choice of Buddhism.
Renowned spiritual teacher Acharya Prashant, founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, addressed the significance of reservation in empowering communities during a session at Kirori Mal College on Friday. He stressed that individuals who have achieved empowerment should cease benefiting from reservations and focus on extending assistance to others.
Delving into the complexities of religion, Acharya Prashant criticized the reduction of religious practices to mere rituals. He argued for an eternal and personal interpretation of faith, urging a decluttering of religion to preserve its essential spiritual core. This, he suggested, would facilitate progress that has long been overdue.
Acharya Prashant also highlighted B.R. Ambedkar's preference for Buddhism over atheism, praising its robust philosophical foundation. Addressing historical context, he challenged the Manusmriti's classification as a religious text, emphasizing its human origins and limited perspective, particularly in contrast to constitutional laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
