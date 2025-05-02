JSW Steel's Market Shock: Supreme Court Rejects Resolution Plan

In a dramatic turn of events, shares of JSW Steel fell more than 5% on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned its resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BSPL) as it violated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The stock dropped 5.46% to close at Rs 972.15 on the BSE. During intraday trading, the price further sank by 7.77% to hit Rs 948.35.

The court's ruling, supported by a bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, also ordered BSPL's liquidation, criticism aimed at all major stakeholders involved in the resolution process, for what it highlighted as a 'flagrant violation' of the IBC.

(With inputs from agencies.)