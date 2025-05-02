Left Menu

JSW Steel's Market Shock: Supreme Court Rejects Resolution Plan

JSW Steel's shares fell over 5% following a Supreme Court ruling against its resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd. This decision, deemed illegal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, led to a significant market valuation loss for JSW Steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:18 IST
JSW Steel's Market Shock: Supreme Court Rejects Resolution Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, shares of JSW Steel fell more than 5% on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned its resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BSPL) as it violated the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The stock dropped 5.46% to close at Rs 972.15 on the BSE. During intraday trading, the price further sank by 7.77% to hit Rs 948.35.

The court's ruling, supported by a bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, also ordered BSPL's liquidation, criticism aimed at all major stakeholders involved in the resolution process, for what it highlighted as a 'flagrant violation' of the IBC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025