Arbitration Ruling on Post-Brexit Fishing Rights: A Mixed Verdict
An arbitration panel ruled on a dispute between Britain and the EU over post-Brexit fishing rights. The decision, which has political implications, partly supports and contradicts both parties, requiring Britain to adjust its policies in English waters while upholding its stance in Scottish territories.
An arbitration panel has delivered a mixed verdict on the contentious issue of post-Brexit fishing rights between Britain and the European Union. The panel found Britain's fishing ban in English waters breached the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, marking a potential political challenge.
The core of the dispute involves the impact of Britain's ban on sandeels fishing, vital for the marine food chain and primarily harvested by Danish fleets. Arbitrators ruled that while the ban in English waters was disproportionate, the UK correctly applied measures in Scottish waters.
Although financially minor, this ruling complicates the upcoming summit between the two parties, where defence cooperation and agricultural trade are on the agenda, with the EU keen to address fishing rights as a key discussion point.
