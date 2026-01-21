Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Nears Completion Amid Non-Tariff Concerns

As India and the European Union finalize a Free Trade Agreement, non-tariff barriers like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism remain a challenge for India. Key negotiation points include easing services exports and improving workforce mobility. The EU seeks greater access in financial services, spotlighting the trade's complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:17 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Nears Completion Amid Non-Tariff Concerns
Flags of the EU and India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are on the brink of finalizing a long-awaited Free Trade Agreement (FTA), but concerns linger for India, particularly regarding non-tariff barriers like the upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a report by Jefferies.

The report highlights India's apprehension over multiple non-tariff barriers impacting its exports to the EU, with CBAM posing a significant challenge due to its policy of equalizing the carbon cost of imported goods with domestically produced ones.

Jefferies explains that India is likely to push for easing services exports and enhancing visa access for its burgeoning workforce in technology and medical fields. Conversely, the EU may seek to penetrate India's financial and legal sectors, with services trade emerging as a critical discussion area in the FTA.

The negotiations, stalled since 2013, have gained traction since 2022, with both parties agreeing to bypass sensitive sectors such as agriculture. The annual India-EU goods trade is valued at approximately USD 130 billion, mirroring trade figures with the US and China. India holds a trade surplus due to increased petroleum and electronics exports post the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Potential sectoral impacts identified include a positive outlook for the textiles industry, with the FTA potentially aligning Indian textile duties with regional competitors. The EU aims to lower tariffs on car exports to India, where high duties pose a barrier. Pharmaceuticals might experience a boost if compliance requirements ease further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

U.S.-China Economic Dialogue: A Positive Outlook

 United States
2
Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

Press Freedom Under Pressure: Journalists in Kashmir Face Intimidation

 Global
3

Muthoot FinCorp's Phygital Leap: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion

 United States
4
Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

Fed's Rate Hold Steers U.S. Economic Growth Amid Political Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026