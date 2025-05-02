Historical Shipwreck Unearthed at Barcelona Fish Market

In a magnificent discovery, a team of archaeologists has uncovered a shipwreck dating back approximately 500 years beneath a former fish market in Barcelona, Spain. The well-preserved ruins belong to a large vessel speculated to have sunk in either the 15th or 16th century.

The discovery includes an impressive section of the ship's stern, measuring ten meters in length and three meters in width, punctuated by over 30 curved wooden ribs. Found at a depth of five meters below sea level, the find offers a rare glimpse into historical shipbuilding techniques.

According to Santiago Palacios Nieto, the director of the archaeological team, this Mediterranean-style ship, showing apparent Atlantic influences, is crucial for historical studies. Originating possibly from the Basque Country or Galicia, the wreck is being meticulously preserved as further analyses are conducted.

