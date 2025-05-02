Left Menu

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav pledges to conduct a caste census if elected, emphasizing its necessity for social justice. He promises a statue of Maharaja Suheldev at Lucknow's Gomti Riverfront. Yadav sees the government's decision for a caste census as a victory for marginalized communities, supported by collective efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:47 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Reaffirms Commitment to Caste Census for Social Justice
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has reaffirmed his commitment to conducting a caste census if his party attains power, arguing that it is essential for social justice and empowering marginalized communities. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav emphasized that the majority support this initiative, echoing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision.

Additionally, Yadav pledged to commemorate Maharaja Suheldev with a statue at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow, should the Samajwadi Party secure governance in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative seeks to honor Suheldev's legacy, noted for his triumph over Ghazi Sayyid Salar Masud in 1034, which Yadav hopes will garner community support in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Welcoming the central government's decision to conduct a caste census, Yadav called it a landmark step towards achieving social justice. He attributed this policy shift to collective advocacy by PDA communities, with the cabinet's move reflecting the Centre's constitutional obligations. As the caste census gains political traction, Yadav contends it is a pivotal issue past governments have failed to address effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

