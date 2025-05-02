Akhilesh Yadav Reaffirms Commitment to Caste Census for Social Justice

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has reaffirmed his commitment to conducting a caste census if his party attains power, arguing that it is essential for social justice and empowering marginalized communities. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav emphasized that the majority support this initiative, echoing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision.

Additionally, Yadav pledged to commemorate Maharaja Suheldev with a statue at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow, should the Samajwadi Party secure governance in Uttar Pradesh. This initiative seeks to honor Suheldev's legacy, noted for his triumph over Ghazi Sayyid Salar Masud in 1034, which Yadav hopes will garner community support in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Welcoming the central government's decision to conduct a caste census, Yadav called it a landmark step towards achieving social justice. He attributed this policy shift to collective advocacy by PDA communities, with the cabinet's move reflecting the Centre's constitutional obligations. As the caste census gains political traction, Yadav contends it is a pivotal issue past governments have failed to address effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)