Odisha's Bold Agricultural Boost: Strategic MoUs for Farmers' Future

The Odisha government took a significant step towards agricultural enhancement by signing MoUs with four corporations to boost agriculture and support farmers for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Key partnerships include Odisha Agro-Industrial Corporation and Odisha Agriculture Promotion and Capital Investment Corporation Limited. These agreements focus on various aspects such as strengthening seed supply chains, promoting seed replacements, and improving varietal quality through coordinated campaigns.

Moreover, plans are underway to establish lift irrigation projects, solar-powered water tanks, and boost cashew cultivation with a target of producing 35 lakh hybrid grafts. The Agriculture Department committed to spending 94.7% of its budget, striving for continuous growth in the agricultural sector.

