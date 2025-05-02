Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Agricultural Boost: Strategic MoUs for Farmers' Future

The Odisha government has signed MoUs with four key corporations to bolster agriculture and support farmers for the 2025-26 financial year. The agreements focus on enhancing seed supply, increasing fertilizer and machinery usage, promoting entrepreneurship, and expanding cashew cultivation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:10 IST
Odisha's Bold Agricultural Boost: Strategic MoUs for Farmers' Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha government took a significant step towards agricultural enhancement by signing MoUs with four corporations to boost agriculture and support farmers for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Key partnerships include Odisha Agro-Industrial Corporation and Odisha Agriculture Promotion and Capital Investment Corporation Limited. These agreements focus on various aspects such as strengthening seed supply chains, promoting seed replacements, and improving varietal quality through coordinated campaigns.

Moreover, plans are underway to establish lift irrigation projects, solar-powered water tanks, and boost cashew cultivation with a target of producing 35 lakh hybrid grafts. The Agriculture Department committed to spending 94.7% of its budget, striving for continuous growth in the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025