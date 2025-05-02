Left Menu

Acharya Prashant Highlights Dual Nature of Caste Census Data Usage

Acharya Prashant emphasizes the importance of intentions behind the caste census, highlighting its potential for positive policy-making. He warns against misuse for electoral gains and stresses the need for constructive data application, given the long gap since the last census in 1931.

Updated: 02-05-2025 20:18 IST
Acharya Prashant, spiritual teacher and founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation, stressed the critical role of intentions in leveraging caste census data. He stated that such data collection is neutral, neither advancing nor regressing societal progress. The objective, he argues, should be to identify marginalised communities to enhance policy-making accuracy and efficiency.

In an interview with ANI, Acharya Prashant articulated that the utility of the caste census depends on its application. Aiming to better understand economic disparities among sub-groups within the OBCs or to implement affirmative measures constitutes a constructive approach. However, it becomes regressive if used to reinforce caste identities or for electoral advantages.

He acknowledged the justified fears surrounding the caste census, noting the potential for misuse. With the last census dating back to 1931, the collection of such data is crucial, yet it must aim to evaluate progress in education, prosperity, ownership, and gender equality among marginalised groups. The inclusion of caste in the upcoming census, as announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, heightens the need for vigilance in its deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

