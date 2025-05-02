Embark on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Heritage Train Tour

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is poised to launch an unprecedented heritage tour, the 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit'. This six-day itinerary will explore pivotal locations connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha kingdom's founder, beginning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Highlights include Raigad Fort, Shivaji's coronation site, and Lal Mahal in Pune, the childhood residence of the legendary ruler. The trip also features visits to the historic Shivneri Fort, Shivaji's birthplace, and the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga temple. Further itinerary stops at Pratapgarh and Panhala Forts, sites of historic battles pivotal to Maratha sovereignty.

Concluding in Kolhapur, tourists visit Mahalakshmi Temple and Panhala Fort. Priced starting from Rs. 13,155, packages cover travel, accommodation, meals, and guided tours, promising a comprehensive cultural experience. The venture underscores IRCTC's commitment to delivering engaging and enlightening journeys through India's rich historical tapestry.

