Designation of Viv Ansanm: A Transnational Terror Group
The United States has officially designated Viv Ansanm, a Haitian gang alliance, as a 'transnational terrorist group.' The announcement was made by the Treasury Department, highlighting the organization's involvement in widespread violence and criminal activities in Haiti.
The United States has ramped up its efforts against global terrorism by designating Viv Ansanm as a 'transnational terrorist group'.
The Haitian gang alliance has been linked to numerous acts of violence and crime, which have destabilized communities across Haiti, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.
This move marks a significant step in combating organized crime and its international impacts.
