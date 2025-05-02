Left Menu

Designation of Viv Ansanm: A Transnational Terror Group

The United States has officially designated Viv Ansanm, a Haitian gang alliance, as a 'transnational terrorist group.' The announcement was made by the Treasury Department, highlighting the organization's involvement in widespread violence and criminal activities in Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ramped up its efforts against global terrorism by designating Viv Ansanm as a 'transnational terrorist group'.

The Haitian gang alliance has been linked to numerous acts of violence and crime, which have destabilized communities across Haiti, according to a statement from the Treasury Department.

This move marks a significant step in combating organized crime and its international impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

