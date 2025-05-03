Left Menu

Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for Healthier U.S. Yogurt

Danone aims to remove artificial dyes from its U.S. yogurt brands in response to health concerns and regulatory pressure. The move aligns with efforts by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to make America healthier. Currently, 2% of Danone's products contain these dyes, including some Yo Crunch and Light & Fit items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 01:39 IST
Danone's Bold Move: Ditching Artificial Dyes for Healthier U.S. Yogurt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danone, the yogurt giant, is planning to eliminate artificial dyes from its U.S. products amidst growing health concerns and regulatory scrutiny. Shane Grant, CEO of Danone's Americas business, confirmed the initiative, aligning it with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s agenda to boost national health.

Only 2% of Danone's U.S. portfolio contains artificial dyes, with popular items like Yo Crunch vanilla yogurt with M&Ms using them. The move is seen as a proactive step given increasing consumer awareness and related policy changes across American states.

The Consumer Brands Association has also highlighted the industry's shift towards dye-free products. Despite reports of Kennedy's understanding with food manufacturers, no formal agreement exists. States like Arizona and West Virginia have already banned such dyes in school food, underscoring the trend's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025