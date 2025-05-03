Global Stocks Surge Amid Robust U.S. Jobs Data and Hints of Sino-U.S. Trade Resolution

Stock markets in the United States and Europe witnessed a significant rally on Friday, driven by positive U.S. employment reports and the potential for U.S.-China tariff negotiations. The major stock indexes in the U.S. saw more than a 1% increase, with sectors such as financials and transport leading the charge.

Throughout the week, the S&P 500 continued its upward trajectory, marking its ninth consecutive session of gains, a record not seen for over two decades. U.S. Treasury yields surged following Labor Department data showing unexpected job growth and lower-than-expected wage inflation, easing fears of immediate Federal Reserve action on interest rates.

The possibility of reduced tensions in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China further buoyed markets. Discussions hinting at a softer approach to tariffs infused optimism among investors, counterbalancing some negative earnings reports from major corporations like Apple and Amazon.

