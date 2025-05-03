Left Menu

Water Woes: Punjab-Haryana Tensions Soar Amid Crisis Talks

As water disputes between Punjab and Haryana heighten, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda calls for key discussions. He urges a special state Assembly session and warns of potential water shortages. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwan Mann raises alarm over declining reservoir levels, intensifying the regional tensions.

Updated: 03-05-2025 10:41 IST
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an intensifying water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has called for urgent state Assembly discussions and an all-party meeting to address the brewing crisis. Hooda has underscored the seriousness of the situation, cautioning that it may precipitate a drinking water shortage in Haryana.

Expressing concerns previously, Hooda reiterated on Friday the need for a collective dialogue. "The all-party meeting is scheduled for 2 pm tomorrow (May 3) in Chandigarh, and I will be participating. This is a decidedly grave concern with prospects of significant repercussions," Hooda stated. Meanwhile, Punjab's CM, Bhagwan Mann, highlighted the alarming drop in water levels at major reservoirs, such as Pong Dam, Bhakra Dam, and Ranjit Sagar Dam, noting a considerable decrease from the previous year.

The urgency of these discussions was further amplified by Haryana CM Saini's reaction to Mann's previously stated concerns over water sharing. Saini criticized any divisive rhetoric, emphasizing the essential nature of water for all lives and implored leaders to avoid political maneuvering over such crucial matters. "Water is vital. It's not about having none; it's about responsible conversation," Saini remarked at a recent Chandigarh event.

Tensions further rose when the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) instructed Punjab to release water to Haryana. CM Mann opposed the order, citing Punjab's parallel need for water amid challenging agricultural demands and groundwater depletion. In response, Mann convened an all-party meeting on May 2 to deliberate on Punjab's water rights, and the Punjab government is poised to propose solutions in a forthcoming special Assembly session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

