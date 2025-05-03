Delhi Under Deluge: Minister Verma Vows No Waterlogging This Monsoon

Delhi, grappling with its second-highest rainfall since 1901, saw key areas inundated, prompting Minister Parvesh Verma's inspection of the flood-prone Golf Links area. Accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Verma pledged to complete necessary infrastructure works by May 30 to preempt monsoon flooding.

Addressing reporters, Verma highlighted active measures, including desilting and well-construction with pumps to avert future waterlogging. The Minister dismissed AAP's criticism regarding electricity supply management, highlighting no prolonged power outages in the city.

Delhi recorded 78mm rainfall on Friday, marking its second-highest in 24 hours since 1901. The downpour resulted from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal moisture convergence, intensified by lingering Cyclone Tauktae conditions, according to IMD data.

(With inputs from agencies.)