Chennai's Underground Lottery Scam Targets Vulnerable Workers

A massive illegal gambling racket has been uncovered in Chennai, reportedly violating the Tamil Nadu Lottery (Regulation) Rules, 2002. The operation predominantly targeted daily wage laborers. Captured visuals show individuals fleeing with hefty sums of cash when probed about their involvement.

According to an ANI investigation, one Palani is alleged to be orchestrating the lottery sales. Together with his associates, they ran numerous unlawful lottery schemes throughout the city. Sales commenced early morning and persisted into the evening, with numerous draws planned throughout the day.

This clandestine network preyed on lorry drivers, auto-rickshaw operators, and daily laborers, many of whom were ensnared by promises of quick cash but spiraled into addiction. Reports suggest some law enforcement in Poonamallee overlooked these activities, possibly due to bribes. Urgent intervention is being sought to protect vulnerable populations. (ANI)

