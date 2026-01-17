Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Catches Officials in Major Bribery Scandal

Karnataka Lokayukta police caught Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and two colleagues accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe. The accused demanded Rs 80 lakh for licenses. Arrests were made under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a successful sting operation by Lokayukta officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:17 IST
Karnataka Lokayukta Catches Officials in Major Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted a successful sting operation, apprehending Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and two other officials for allegedly accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe.

The officials, including Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani, are accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue licenses for hotels and microbreweries.

The arrests fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with the operation carried out by Lokayukta under senior officials' supervision. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

