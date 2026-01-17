Karnataka Lokayukta Catches Officials in Major Bribery Scandal

Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted a successful sting operation, apprehending Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and two other officials for allegedly accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe.

The officials, including Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani, are accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue licenses for hotels and microbreweries.

The arrests fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with the operation carried out by Lokayukta under senior officials' supervision. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

