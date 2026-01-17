Karnataka Lokayukta Catches Officials in Major Bribery Scandal
Karnataka Lokayukta police caught Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and two colleagues accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe. The accused demanded Rs 80 lakh for licenses. Arrests were made under the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a successful sting operation by Lokayukta officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted a successful sting operation, apprehending Excise Department Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and two other officials for allegedly accepting a Rs 25 lakh bribe.
The officials, including Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani, are accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue licenses for hotels and microbreweries.
The arrests fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with the operation carried out by Lokayukta under senior officials' supervision. Investigations into the case are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Serbian Students Charge Forward: A Call for Change Against Corruption
Modi Targets TMC as Bengal Polls Loom: Infiltration, Corruption, and Change
Corruption Crackdown: Police Officers Suspended Over Bribe Allegation
Shock Uncovered: Corruption Charges Rock KSEB in 'Operation Short Circuit'
Trump Pardons Ex-Puerto Rico Governor in Corruption Case