CBI Nabs HPCL Officer in Bribery Scandal
Pratik Tagale, an HPCL sales officer, was arrested by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The complaint was made to facilitate a retail outlet transfer, and a successful sting operation confirmed the bribery on the spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested an HPCL sales officer, Pratik Tagale, on Saturday on charges of bribery.
Tagale, who works at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's Chandrapur branch, was accused of demanding Rs 1 lakh to expedite a retail outlet transfer.
A complaint filed on January 12 prompted an investigation, which was validated the following day, leading to a sting operation capturing Tagale accepting the illicit payment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surrogacy Scandal Unveiled: Illegal Egg Donation Ring Busted in Mumbai
Vigilance Queries MLA Kuzhalnadan over Land Scandal
Controversy Erupts Over Forensic Findings in AAP Video Scandal
Scandal at Al Falah University: Unveiled Connections and Alleged Deception
Former TDB Member Das in Sabarimala Gold Scandal