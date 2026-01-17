Left Menu

CBI Nabs HPCL Officer in Bribery Scandal

Pratik Tagale, an HPCL sales officer, was arrested by the CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe. The complaint was made to facilitate a retail outlet transfer, and a successful sting operation confirmed the bribery on the spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation's Anti-Corruption Branch arrested an HPCL sales officer, Pratik Tagale, on Saturday on charges of bribery.

Tagale, who works at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited's Chandrapur branch, was accused of demanding Rs 1 lakh to expedite a retail outlet transfer.

A complaint filed on January 12 prompted an investigation, which was validated the following day, leading to a sting operation capturing Tagale accepting the illicit payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

