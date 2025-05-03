Delhi High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Multi-Crore Mall Land Scam
The Delhi High Court has initiated a CBI investigation into a significant corruption case concerning a West Delhi mall project. The petition, submitted by S.S. Con-Build Pvt. Ltd.'s former director, alleges officials and corporations of unauthorized commercial activity, leading to financial losses exceeding Rs. 100 crores.
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to a petition that demands an investigation into allegations of corruption and financial misconduct related to a shopping mall initiative in West Delhi.
Justice Girish Kathpalia issued the notice, influenced by detailed accusations involving senior government officials, real estate developers, corporate tenants, and sub-registrars, identified in what is described as a multi-crore land scam.
The petition is filed by the ex-majority shareholder of S.S. Con-Build Private Limited, which was purportedly removed fraudulently from the mall project, now rebranded as "Emaya." Allegations include illegal occupancy and manipulation of government records.
