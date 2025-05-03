Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Sparks Debate

The naming of a new Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, as 'Jagannath Dham' has sparked controversy. BJP MP Sambit Patra, among others, argues that there's only one authentic Jagannath Dham in Puri, Odisha. An investigation into the matter has been requested to maintain the sanctity of religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:40 IST
Controversy Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Sparks Debate
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The naming of a newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, as 'Jagannath Dham' has stirred controversy among politicians and devotees. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra vehemently objected to the name, asserting that the sole Jagannath Dham is in Puri, Odisha, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the original site.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan criticized the West Bengal government's decision, labeling it as potentially misleading. He highlighted an ongoing internal investigation and communicated his concerns in a letter to Shree Jagannath Temple's Chief Administrator. The investigation aims to address issues related to the naming, participation of temple sevayats in the ceremony, and the use of traditional materials.

Additionally, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider the temple's designation, warning of possible confusion among devotees. The Digha temple, a Rs 250-crore project, was recently inaugurated by CM Banerjee and fashioned after Odisha's historical 12th-century temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025