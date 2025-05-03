Controversy Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Sparks Debate
The naming of a new Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, as 'Jagannath Dham' has sparked controversy. BJP MP Sambit Patra, among others, argues that there's only one authentic Jagannath Dham in Puri, Odisha. An investigation into the matter has been requested to maintain the sanctity of religious sentiments.
- Country:
- India
The naming of a newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, as 'Jagannath Dham' has stirred controversy among politicians and devotees. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra vehemently objected to the name, asserting that the sole Jagannath Dham is in Puri, Odisha, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the original site.
Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan criticized the West Bengal government's decision, labeling it as potentially misleading. He highlighted an ongoing internal investigation and communicated his concerns in a letter to Shree Jagannath Temple's Chief Administrator. The investigation aims to address issues related to the naming, participation of temple sevayats in the ceremony, and the use of traditional materials.
Additionally, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider the temple's designation, warning of possible confusion among devotees. The Digha temple, a Rs 250-crore project, was recently inaugurated by CM Banerjee and fashioned after Odisha's historical 12th-century temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Demolition of Jain Temple, Accuses BJP of Systematic Targeting
India Rebukes Bangladesh for Comments on West Bengal Violence
NCW's Crucial Visit: Assessing Ground Reality in West Bengal
Scindia Criticizes Trinamool Amid West Bengal Violence
Thunderstorm Havoc: Heavy Rains and Lightning Strike Odisha