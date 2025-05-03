Controversy Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Sparks Debate

The naming of a newly constructed Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal, as 'Jagannath Dham' has stirred controversy among politicians and devotees. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra vehemently objected to the name, asserting that the sole Jagannath Dham is in Puri, Odisha, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the original site.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan criticized the West Bengal government's decision, labeling it as potentially misleading. He highlighted an ongoing internal investigation and communicated his concerns in a letter to Shree Jagannath Temple's Chief Administrator. The investigation aims to address issues related to the naming, participation of temple sevayats in the ceremony, and the use of traditional materials.

Additionally, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider the temple's designation, warning of possible confusion among devotees. The Digha temple, a Rs 250-crore project, was recently inaugurated by CM Banerjee and fashioned after Odisha's historical 12th-century temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)