Delhi Launches Mobile Registration Drive: A New Era for Senior Citizens

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a mobile registration campaign under Ayushman Bharat to enroll senior citizens in the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. Gupta criticized ex-CM Kejriwal for halting central schemes and applauded the 'triple-engine government' for tackling Delhi's infrastructure issues amid early monsoon preparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:11 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a push to provide social security to senior citizens, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the 'Mobile Registration Campaign' on Friday under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The initiative aims to enroll seniors in the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) by deploying 70 vehicles across Delhi's constituencies for 70 days.

Speaking at the event, CM Gupta highlighted the deployment details: 'There is a van here with two computer operators to register senior citizens above 70 years, ensuring coverage across all 70 constituencies.' Gupta also criticized former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, blaming him for stalling central welfare schemes and causing Delhiites significant hardship.

In a broader address, Gupta emphasized the 'triple-engine government's' commitment to revamping Delhi's infrastructure. She noted that recent unseasonal rains exposed the capital's waterlogging issues, stating that the administration took swift action. Gupta further commented on Kejriwal's inaction, critiquing his absence in addressing the infrastructure woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

