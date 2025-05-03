Left Menu

ICAI Scrutinizes Financial Practices: Gensol and BluSmart Under Investigation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is reviewing financial statements of Gensol Engineering Ltd and BluSmart Mobility amid allegations of fund diversions and governance lapses. The study, focusing on 2023-24 reports, is expected to conclude in six months, potentially leading to further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:27 IST
ICAI Scrutinizes Financial Practices: Gensol and BluSmart Under Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced an anticipated six-month timeline to conclude its review of the financial statements belonging to the besieged Gensol Engineering Ltd and BluSmart Mobility. Officials have confirmed that the Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) is examining documents related to the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The scrutiny comes as Gensol Engineering is mired in controversies linked to alleged fund diversions and governance issues. Last week, regulators barred the company's promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi from participating in the securities market due to various infractions. BluSmart Mobility, a ride-hailing service, is similarly promoted by Anmol Singh Jaggi.

The FRRB's review aims to assess compliance with a slew of regulations, including Accounting Standards, Standards on Auditing, and pertinent sections of the Companies Act, 2013. Should serious irregularities emerge, the case may escalate to ICAI's Director Discipline and relevant regulatory authorities for a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025