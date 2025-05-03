Left Menu

OPEC+ Countries to Boost Oil Production in June

Eight OPEC+ countries are set to agree on a significant increase in oil production for June, with an output hike of 411,000 barrels per day. This decision will be made during an online meeting observed by Reuters, highlighting the group's coordinated effort to respond to global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:32 IST
OPEC+ Countries to Boost Oil Production in June
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+ countries are poised to enhance their oil output with a significant boost set for June, according to a source ahead of a scheduled online meeting on Saturday. The anticipated increase amounts to 411,000 barrels per day.

Reuters reported insights into this decision, which underlines the group's efforts to manage global energy needs strategically.

The meeting's outcome could effectively impact global oil markets, addressing pressing demand concerns amplified by recent global events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025