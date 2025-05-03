OPEC+ Countries to Boost Oil Production in June

OPEC+ countries are poised to enhance their oil output with a significant boost set for June, according to a source ahead of a scheduled online meeting on Saturday. The anticipated increase amounts to 411,000 barrels per day.

Reuters reported insights into this decision, which underlines the group's efforts to manage global energy needs strategically.

The meeting's outcome could effectively impact global oil markets, addressing pressing demand concerns amplified by recent global events.

