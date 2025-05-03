OPEC+ Countries to Boost Oil Production in June
Eight OPEC+ countries are set to agree on a significant increase in oil production for June, with an output hike of 411,000 barrels per day. This decision will be made during an online meeting observed by Reuters, highlighting the group's coordinated effort to respond to global demand.
Reuters reported insights into this decision, which underlines the group's efforts to manage global energy needs strategically.
The meeting's outcome could effectively impact global oil markets, addressing pressing demand concerns amplified by recent global events.
