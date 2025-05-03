Divine Engineering: The Groundbreaking Himalayan Rail Tunnel Project

India's ambitious rail project in Uttarakhand reached a critical milestone with the successful breakthrough of one of its longest tunnels, driven by two German-made Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), Shiv and Shakti, named after revered Hindu deities.

Construction of the Devprayag-Janasu twin tunnels, part of the Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Link, marks an engineering feat in the challenging Himalayas. Officials highlight the first-time use of TBMs in a mountainous rail project in India, requiring meticulous planning and execution.

Project directors emphasized the symbolic naming of the TBMs as a form of seeking divine blessing, resonating with Uttarakhand's spiritual essence. This initiative brings cutting-edge engineering to a sacred landscape, blending tradition with modernity.

