Left Menu

Divine Engineering: The Groundbreaking Himalayan Rail Tunnel Project

India's longest rail tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand recently made significant progress with breakthroughs achieved by two German-made Tunnel Boring Machines named Shiv and Shakti. Named after Hindu deities, the project reflects the spiritual heritage of the state. The endeavor signals a milestone in engineering within the mountainous region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:05 IST
Divine Engineering: The Groundbreaking Himalayan Rail Tunnel Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambitious rail project in Uttarakhand reached a critical milestone with the successful breakthrough of one of its longest tunnels, driven by two German-made Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), Shiv and Shakti, named after revered Hindu deities.

Construction of the Devprayag-Janasu twin tunnels, part of the Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Link, marks an engineering feat in the challenging Himalayas. Officials highlight the first-time use of TBMs in a mountainous rail project in India, requiring meticulous planning and execution.

Project directors emphasized the symbolic naming of the TBMs as a form of seeking divine blessing, resonating with Uttarakhand's spiritual essence. This initiative brings cutting-edge engineering to a sacred landscape, blending tradition with modernity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025