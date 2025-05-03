Divine Engineering: The Groundbreaking Himalayan Rail Tunnel Project
India's longest rail tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand recently made significant progress with breakthroughs achieved by two German-made Tunnel Boring Machines named Shiv and Shakti. Named after Hindu deities, the project reflects the spiritual heritage of the state. The endeavor signals a milestone in engineering within the mountainous region.
India's ambitious rail project in Uttarakhand reached a critical milestone with the successful breakthrough of one of its longest tunnels, driven by two German-made Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), Shiv and Shakti, named after revered Hindu deities.
Construction of the Devprayag-Janasu twin tunnels, part of the Rishikesh-Karanprayag Rail Link, marks an engineering feat in the challenging Himalayas. Officials highlight the first-time use of TBMs in a mountainous rail project in India, requiring meticulous planning and execution.
Project directors emphasized the symbolic naming of the TBMs as a form of seeking divine blessing, resonating with Uttarakhand's spiritual essence. This initiative brings cutting-edge engineering to a sacred landscape, blending tradition with modernity.
