Tragedy at Goa's Shirgaon Temple: Government Launches Inquiry

A tragic stampede during the Lairai Devi festival at Goa's Shirgaon temple resulted in six fatalities and over 50 injuries. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the Goa government. Police speculated that the stampede was triggered by a rumor. Health officials are ensuring comprehensive medical attention for all affected.

The Goa government has initiated a magisterial inquiry following a devastating stampede at the Shirgaon temple during the Lairai Devi festival, claiming six lives. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the inquiry via a post on X and will chair a high-level meeting to scrutinize the incident and ensure necessary actions are implemented.

DGP Goa, Alok Kumar, indicated that the stampede, which occurred at approximately 3:45 AM, may have been caused by a rumor. A massive 150 people were affected, with the police and volunteers promptly conducting rescue operations. The prompt response is credited with containing the tragedy, preventing further casualties.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane disclosed that 74 individuals received medical attention at various government hospitals, with 22 still hospitalized. An upcoming meeting with health officials aims to assure optimal care for all patients. The government reaffirms its commitment to public health and the dedication of healthcare workers during this critical situation.

