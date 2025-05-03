Left Menu

Lalan Singh Accuses RJD of Corruption and 'Parivarvad'

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticizes RJD and Tejashwi Yadav for alleged corruption and familial politics. Highlighting several scams, Singh challenges the party's commitment to social justice. The critique follows Tejashwi's comments on caste census, questioning the party's agenda concerning societal harmony and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 18:25 IST
Lalan Singh Accuses RJD of Corruption and 'Parivarvad'
Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a fierce critique against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging their operations are mired in corruption and nepotism. Singh cited notorious scams like the fodder scam, Alkatra scam, and land-for-jobs scam to underscore his point.

Singh questioned Tejashwi Yadav's claims of pursuing social justice, pointing to the incongruity between the RJD's purported corrupt history and their declared commitment to public welfare. He challenged the rapid accumulation of wealth by Yadav in his youth, raising doubts about the party's true agenda.

The remarks came in response to Tejashwi's statement on the caste census, which criticized the central government's stance. Singh dismissed Lalu Prasad Yadav's focus on social harmony, alleging his career prioritized family politics and corruption over community progress and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025