Lalan Singh Accuses RJD of Corruption and 'Parivarvad'

Union Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched a fierce critique against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Tejashwi Yadav, alleging their operations are mired in corruption and nepotism. Singh cited notorious scams like the fodder scam, Alkatra scam, and land-for-jobs scam to underscore his point.

Singh questioned Tejashwi Yadav's claims of pursuing social justice, pointing to the incongruity between the RJD's purported corrupt history and their declared commitment to public welfare. He challenged the rapid accumulation of wealth by Yadav in his youth, raising doubts about the party's true agenda.

The remarks came in response to Tejashwi's statement on the caste census, which criticized the central government's stance. Singh dismissed Lalu Prasad Yadav's focus on social harmony, alleging his career prioritized family politics and corruption over community progress and welfare.

