NIA Gathers Key Evidence from Alleged 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday secured voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, the alleged 26/11 terror attack mastermind, recently extradited from the United States to India. In a heavily guarded session, Rana appeared before Judicial Magistrate First Class Vaibhav Kumar to provide handwriting specimens.

Advocate Piyush Sachdev, Rana's legal aid counsel, confirmed compliance with the court's directive to provide samples. The Special NIA Court earlier approved the NIA's request for retrieving Rana's voice and handwriting samples as part of the investigation into the 26/11 attacks.

On Wednesday, Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh permitted the collection of required samples, extending Rana's NIA custody by 12 days due to the interrogation's necessity. The NIA presented substantial evidence to the court, highlighting Rana's evasive behavior and non-cooperation during questioning about the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Representing the NIA, Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann argued for extended custody, facing opposition from Rana's defense led by Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, who claimed further detention was unneeded.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent, was extradited from the U.S. amid his alleged involvement in the 26/11 strike. After his extradition, he was detained by the NIA in New Delhi for inquiry into his suspected connections with the attack perpetrators. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, executed by Lashkar-e-Taiba, resulted in over 170 dead and hundreds injured. Rana's investigation forms a crucial part of India's justice efforts against the attack's conspirators.

