Pakistan is grappling with an alarming shortage of artillery ammunition, significantly curtailing its military's ability to sustain a prolonged conflict. Recent arms transactions with Ukraine have reportedly depleted its war reserves, leaving the country with enough stocks to last just four days in high-intensity warfare. The Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) has struggled to meet demand due to outdated facilities, exacerbating the crisis.

The military's doctrine, heavily reliant on artillery, faces a strategic dilemma without adequate 155mm shells and 122mm rockets. The diversion of crucial munitions to Ukraine has left Pakistani forces at a disadvantage, prompting concern within the military hierarchy. Discussions at the Special Corps Commanders Conference highlighted the vulnerability, especially in countering India's larger forces.

Adding to its woes, Pakistan's economic downturn has crippled military operations, forcing cuts in rations and training exercises. Simultaneously, Pakistan's cyber attackers have launched failed attempts against Indian websites, escalating tensions in the digital realm. These provocations underscore Islamabad's strategy of testing Indian defenses amid its internal challenges.

