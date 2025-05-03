OPEC+ Boosts Oil Production Despite Falling Prices and Global Trade Tensions

OPEC+ announced on Saturday its decision to incrementally raise oil production for a second month in a row, signaling an output increase of 411,000 barrels per day in June. This development comes despite declining prices and predictions of lower demand, following a brief virtual discussion among the oil-producing coalition.

The decision is set against the backdrop of oil prices dipping to a four-year low, exacerbated by U.S.-China trade tensions provoked by the Trump administration's tariffs and an unexpectedly large production increase. Saudi Arabia, a key player in OPEC+, is pushing for quicker unwinding of previous production cuts, emphasizing adherence to agreed quotas.

Other significant factors in the mix include U.S. President Donald Trump's pleas for increased output from OPEC+ and Kazakhstan's move to prioritize national interests over group agreements. As the energy landscape continues to shift, the group's policies remain critical in navigating global oil market dynamics.

