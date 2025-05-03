Left Menu

Manipur Marks Two Years Since Ethnic Violence with Renewed Calls for Peace

On the two-year anniversary of the ethnic violence in Manipur, involving the Kuki and Meitei communities, significant security improvements have been noted. Leaders and residents stress the importance of peace, urging the government to facilitate dialogue for reconciliation and lasting stability in the region.

Manipur people mark two years since violence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Today, Manipur commemorates the second anniversary of the May 3, 2023 ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, an occurrence that profoundly impacted the state. As this somber day unfolds, noticeable enhancements in the security situation offer hope. Calls for peace and reconciliation among communities are growing stronger.

Security forces are maintaining a vigilant presence in sensitive locations to uphold stability. A sense of calmness has emerged, with the people of Manipur ready to move forward from a painful past. In Ukhrul, deeply affected by the unrest, the aspiration for peace is shared across generations.

Local resident Rinngamla Shimrah conveyed, "We want peace in our state, especially in the hill district and the valley." Fellow Ukhrul resident Achui Shimray remarked on the emotional toll, longing for a normalcy that allows students to study peacefully. In the capital, Imphal, hopes are high but citizens urge further progress towards peace.

Abdul, another resident, encourages reconciliation, acknowledging efforts by both the Indian and Manipur governments towards peace. Vumsuan Naulak from the Zomi Council in Churachandpur expressed optimism about potential peace initiatives, emphasizing the need for governmental dialogue with tribal groups.

Throughout Manipur, from Ukhrul's hills to Churachandpur's plains and Imphal's heart, communities yearn for enduring peace and unity. The journey forward focuses on rebuilding and healing while setting aside past divisions. The emphasis rests on cooperation, respect, and mutual understanding. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

