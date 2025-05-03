Left Menu

Bihar Unveils State-of-the-Art Hospital & Prepares for 2025 Khelo India Youth Games

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a 1117-bed modern hospital section at Patna Medical College. The facility features advanced ICUs and private rooms. Additionally, Bihar will host the 7th Khelo India Youth Games in 2025, with participation from over 9,378 athletes in 27 sports disciplines.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for healthcare in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a new section of the Patna Medical College and Hospital, marking a major step in the redevelopment project. Towers 1 and 2 now house a state-of-the-art facility with 1,117 beds, advanced ICUs, and exclusive suites.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary underscored the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare. Choudhary highlighted the NDA government's efforts to enhance hospital facilities to international standards, aspiring to make PMCH the second such hospital globally.

On a different front, Bihar is gearing up to host the Khelo India Youth Games in 2025, with plans underway to put Bihar at the forefront of India's sports scene. More than 9,378 participants from 36 states and territories will compete in the event, making it a landmark moment for the state's sports culture.

