India's Live Events Industry Set to Flourish: A Strategic Growth Ascent

Union Minister L Murugan launched a groundbreaking White Paper spotlighting India's rapid live events sector growth. This thriving industry is transitioning from a fragmented stage to a structured economic pillar. Key trends include event tourism and premium experiences, reflecting a pivotal shift in India's cultural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:08 IST
Union Minister of State L Murugan launches White Paper on India's Live Events Economy (Photo/X@WAVESummitIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, unveiled a pioneering White Paper titled "India's Live Events Economy: A Strategic Growth Imperative", marking a significant step for the live events sector. The document, created by EventFAQs Media under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, offers an in-depth analysis of the emerging trends and the strategic importance of live entertainment in India.

The White Paper reveals that India's live entertainment industry is evolving from a fragmented market into a vital component of the nation's cultural and economic framework. The sector is on the cusp of a pivotal transformation, particularly from 2024 to 2025, as evidenced by high-profile performances like Coldplay's concerts in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, indicating the country's readiness for global events.

Key findings highlight the rise in event tourism, with a significant number of attendees traveling specifically for live music events. This indicates a burgeoning music-tourism economy. Furthermore, there is substantial growth in premium ticketing segments, such as VIP experiences and luxury hospitality. The industry is also seeing substantial participation from Tier-2 cities, with the sector contributing significantly to job creation and skill development, bolstering India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

