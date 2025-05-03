Supreme Court Set to Hear Contempt Plea Against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea on May 5 seeking initiation of suo moto contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, following his accusatory remarks targeting the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna. The petition also urges the Union Home Ministry to direct states to restrain political leaders from making provocative speeches about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

On April 22, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) publicly condemned the statements by Dubey against the Supreme Court and CJI Khanna, labeling them both defamatory and an attack on the judicial institution. The SCBA has called upon the Attorney General of India to consent to contempt proceedings to uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

Advocate Narendra Mishra filed the plea citing inaction on previous calls to hold Dubey accountable, after the remarks went viral on social media leading to derogatory statements against the judiciary. Mishra has requested the court to direct the removal of contemptuous online material to protect the court's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)