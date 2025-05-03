Cadillac's Bold Journey: Navigating Challenges for F1 Debut

General Motors President Mark Reuss confidently stated that Cadillac's much-anticipated Formula One debut next season will remain on course, unaffected by recent reduced profit expectations and a looming $5 billion hit from automotive tariffs.

The parent company, GM, has adjusted its 2025 profit forecast amid uncertainty stemming from tariffs imposed by President Trump. Nevertheless, Reuss assured reporters that the new team would still join the F1 grid, with Cadillac initially using Ferrari engines, transitioning to their power units by 2029.

While speculation surrounds potential drivers, including Mexico's Sergio Perez, no official contracts have been signed. Team Chief Executive Dan Towriss emphasized the importance of deliberation over the driver selection, with a focus on eventually including an American driver by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)