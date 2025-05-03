Left Menu

Cadillac's Bold Journey: Navigating Challenges for F1 Debut

General Motors President Mark Reuss confirmed that Cadillac's Formula One debut will proceed despite reduced profit expectations and potential automotive tariffs. While GM has cut its 2025 profit forecast, Reuss emphasized the $5 billion tariff impact won’t derail their plans. Cadillac is building a large team and aims to have an American driver by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:10 IST
Cadillac's Bold Journey: Navigating Challenges for F1 Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors President Mark Reuss confidently stated that Cadillac's much-anticipated Formula One debut next season will remain on course, unaffected by recent reduced profit expectations and a looming $5 billion hit from automotive tariffs.

The parent company, GM, has adjusted its 2025 profit forecast amid uncertainty stemming from tariffs imposed by President Trump. Nevertheless, Reuss assured reporters that the new team would still join the F1 grid, with Cadillac initially using Ferrari engines, transitioning to their power units by 2029.

While speculation surrounds potential drivers, including Mexico's Sergio Perez, no official contracts have been signed. Team Chief Executive Dan Towriss emphasized the importance of deliberation over the driver selection, with a focus on eventually including an American driver by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025