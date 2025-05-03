Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Veer Kesari Chand in Chakrata

On the occasion of Balidan Diwas, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated the heroic legacy of Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand at the Ramtal Garden in Chakrata. Chand, an Azad Hind Fauj soldier, was a devoted follower of Subhash Chandra Bose and remembered for his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

The Chief Minister's tribute underlined the administration's commitment to upholding the honor of freedom fighters. Echoing the initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he highlighted the efforts being made to construct Shaurya Sthals to eternalize the memory of patriots and to dedicate numerous establishments in their names.

During the event, it was announced that the industrial training institute and a bridge in Chakrata would be renamed in honor of Veer Shaheed Kesari Chand. Additionally, individuals like Rajendra Singh Tomar and Dr. Pradeep Uniyal were lauded for their societal contributions, reflecting the government's acknowledgment of local talent and heroism.

