Warren Buffett's Retirement Announcement Shocks Shareholders

Warren Buffett announced his retirement, recommending Greg Abel as his successor to lead Berkshire Hathaway. Abel, who already manages many of the company's operations, has been groomed for the role. Buffett's decision marks the end of a six-decade leadership and raises questions about Berkshire's future investment strategies.

Updated: 04-05-2025 00:41 IST
Warren Buffett
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, famed investor Warren Buffett revealed plans to retire by the year's end, recommending Greg Abel as the next CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. This unexpected announcement came during a shareholder meeting, leaving investors to ponder the future of the renowned conglomerate.

Greg Abel, long considered Buffett's designated successor, has been responsible for managing the majority of Berkshire's noninsurance businesses. However, his official takeover as CEO was anticipated only after Buffett's passing. The 94-year-old Buffett previously insisted he had no plans of retiring, making his recent statement all the more shocking.

While Abel is known for his managerial capabilities, he faces the daunting task of living up to Buffett's legendary investment acumen. Buffett endorsed Abel by pledging to keep his fortune tied to Berkshire, believing its prospects under new leadership to be promising. The company's future under Abel will be closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

