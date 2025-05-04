Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Compassionate Response to Kerala Car Accident

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy in Eengappuzha, Kerala, to aid victims of a car accident. She called a doctor from her team for first aid, ensuring the injured were taken to hospital. Her visit to Kerala was part of a planned three-day tour of her constituency, Wayanad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:23 IST
Priyanka Gandhi stops her convoy after seeing road accident in Kerala (Photo/Priyanka Gandhi office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable display of empathy and quick action, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi halted her convoy upon witnessing a car accident in Eengappuzha, Kerala, on Saturday night. Demonstrating prompt leadership, she summoned a doctor from her team to administer first aid to the injured passengers.

The accident, which involved a collision between two vehicles, left several people injured, including Noushad, a native of Koyilandy, and his family. Gandhi, ensuring they received immediate medical attention, directed her convoy's ambulance team to transport the victims to the nearest hospital.

Arriving in Kerala for a planned three-day visit to her Wayanad constituency, Priyanka Gandhi also expressed her sympathies over a tragic stampede in Shirgao, Goa, which resulted in six fatalities. Her heartfelt message conveyed sorrow for the loss of lives during the Lerai Devi Temple pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

