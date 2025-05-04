Left Menu

India Responds to J&K Attack with Diplomatic and Trade Measures Against Pakistan

In response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, India's ordnance factory in Jabalpur cancels staff leaves to boost production, while the central government takes stringent diplomatic and trade actions against Pakistan, including halting bilateral trade and reducing diplomatic personnel, intensifying tensions between the neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:31 IST
Representative Image. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the wake of the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 individuals, mainly tourists, lost their lives, India has escalated diplomatic and trade measures against Pakistan. The ordnance factory in Jabalpur's Khamaria has called off all leaves for its staff to meet production targets, officials report.

The attack has heightened tension between India and Pakistan, prompting India to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspend the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, giving them just 40 hours to leave the country. Furthermore, bilateral diplomatic presence has been reduced, and the Indus Waters Treaty has been paused.

India has imposed an immediate ban on the import and transit of goods from Pakistan, effectively stopping bilateral trade. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways stated that ships bearing the Pakistan flag are banned from Indian ports, reciprocating measures for Indian ships in Pakistani ports, underscoring the growing strain in Indo-Pakistani relations.

