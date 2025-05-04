Badrinath Dham Welcomes Pilgrims After Six-Month Hiatus

In a spiritually significant event, Badrinath Dham reopened its sacred portals to devotees on Sunday after a six-month closure. The reopening marks a significant milestone for pilgrims and residents of Uttarakhand, as described by Dharmadhikari Radha Krishna Thapliyal.

'Today's reopening is pivotal as devotees have awaited this moment for half a year,' Thapliyal stated. Special prayers were offered for global well-being, involving both the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Prime Minister in ceremonial offerings on behalf of the nation. Devotees unable to attend are encouraged to pray mentally.

The reopening ceremony drew large crowds, with pilgrims expressing their joy at the peaceful atmosphere. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, welcomed visitors on this 'auspicious day,' ensuring all were cared for and highlighting ongoing site development efforts initiated by Prime Minister Modi.

