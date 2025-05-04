Maha Kumbhabhishekam Ceremony Revitalizes Papanasanathar Temple

After a two-decade wait, the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony was once again celebrated at the Papanasanathar Temple in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. This revered event attracted thousands of devotees, eager to partake in the spiritual festivities.

Located at the scenic convergence of the Thamirabarani River and the Pothigai Hills, the temple holds significant cultural importance. It was previously consecrated in 2005 due to strong public demand, and the latest ceremony was greenlit by governmental approval after 20 years.

Commencing on April 27, the ritual procession included sacred chants and pujas such as Vigneswara Puja and Ganapathy Homam. Culminating on Sunday, the sixth Yagashalai Puja set the stage for the central Kumbhabhishekam, performed between 7:30 and 8:30 am. The conclusion was marked by the distribution of holy water and food to the attendees. (ANI)

