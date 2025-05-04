Controversy Erupts Over 'Dham' Status for Digha's New Jagannath Temple

Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has expressed his objections regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent decision. The Chief Minister declared the newly-constructed Jagannath temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham,' sparking controversy and upset among devotees of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik endorsed the construction of the temple but criticized the branding of Digha as a Dham, suggesting it misleads millions of devotees. 'Puri is revered as the sole Jagannath Dham among the four Char Dhams, and calling Digha the same misinforms the public,' he stated.

BJP MP Sambit Patra also objected to the announcement, supporting the view that Puri remains the only Jagannath Dham. He stressed that the historic and spiritual significance of Puri's Dham should remain unequivocal. Meanwhile, the newly built Digha temple, inspired by Puri's architectural grandeur, spans 20 acres and was inaugurated recently by CM Banerjee.

