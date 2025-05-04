Left Menu

Vijayawada Braces for Mixed Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Heat Wave Alerts

Vijayawada faced waterlogging after rains, with more rain expected until May 7. Thunderstorms and heat waves may hit other parts of Andhra Pradesh, with districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram affected. Precautions against high temperatures are advised, particularly for those with heart conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for northern India too.

Several areas of Vijayawada were submerged due to waterlogging after a heavy downpour on Sunday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that the city will continue to experience 'partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' until May 7.

Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, indicated that diverse weather conditions would prevail across the state until Wednesday. While certain regions may face a heat wave, others are predicted to receive rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam are expected to witness scattered rainfall. Light to moderate rains with lightning are anticipated in various parts on Monday and Tuesday. The public is cautioned against seeking shelter under trees and urged to stay vigilant against strong winds.

The daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 41.5°C and 43°C over the next two days. The AP State Disaster Management Authority advises individuals, particularly those with heart diseases, diabetes, or high blood pressure, to avoid exposure to the heat and refrain from strenuous outdoor physical activities. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds up to 60 Kmph in regions like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from May 1 to May 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

