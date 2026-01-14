Symbolic Protest and Joyous Celebrations Mark Bhogi Festival in Andhra Pradesh

In a blend of tradition and protest, the TDP cadre in Andhra Pradesh celebrated Bhogi on Wednesday with customary enthusiasm while symbolically opposing the previous government. They burned posters of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Bhogi bonfires, condemning the previous administration's policies.

Former Mayor Anuradha remarked that this year's Bhogi carried a potent symbolic message. The public staunchly rejected the prior government's decision to place the image of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on farmers' passbooks, seen as an attempt to inject personal imagery into official land records. This act was symbolically repudiated as locals consigned those passbooks to flames during Bhogi.

Meanwhile, TDP Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Sivanath emphasized the widespread joy in celebrating the three-day Sankranti festival throughout Andhra Pradesh. Traditionally rural, Sankranti now sees equal enthusiasm in urban areas, as people travel to their native villages to reconnect with families. Former BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao noted that Bhogi, as the festival's inception, represents a time to discard past negativity, praying for prosperity and happiness, with celebrations held at Andhra University grounds.