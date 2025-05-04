India's Historic Ban on Pakistani Imports: A Blow to Bilateral Trade

In a significant move to address ongoing tensions, India's government has imposed an immediate ban on Pakistani imports, a decision praised by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal as a 'historic step' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This measure is intended to pressure Pakistan to curb its alleged support for terrorism.

MP Khandelwal, speaking to ANI, questioned the rationale behind maintaining trade relations with a nation accused of perpetuating terror against India. 'Why should we maintain trade relations with a country that continuously carries out terrorist attacks and spews venom against India?' he asked, emphasizing the strategic impact of the import ban on Pakistan's economy.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's notification underlines the decision's alignment with India's national security and public policy interests. As part of a broader diplomatic response post-Pahalgam attack, India has also closed the ICP at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

(With inputs from agencies.)