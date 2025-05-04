Left Menu

India's Historic Ban on Pakistani Imports: A Blow to Bilateral Trade

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal lauds India's ban on Pakistani imports as a strategic move by PM Narendra Modi to curb terrorism. The immediate halt, notified by the Ministry of Commerce, aims to dismantle Pakistan's economic reliance on India, asserting national security interests post-Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:49 IST
India's Historic Ban on Pakistani Imports: A Blow to Bilateral Trade
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address ongoing tensions, India's government has imposed an immediate ban on Pakistani imports, a decision praised by BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal as a 'historic step' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This measure is intended to pressure Pakistan to curb its alleged support for terrorism.

MP Khandelwal, speaking to ANI, questioned the rationale behind maintaining trade relations with a nation accused of perpetuating terror against India. 'Why should we maintain trade relations with a country that continuously carries out terrorist attacks and spews venom against India?' he asked, emphasizing the strategic impact of the import ban on Pakistan's economy.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry's notification underlines the decision's alignment with India's national security and public policy interests. As part of a broader diplomatic response post-Pahalgam attack, India has also closed the ICP at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025