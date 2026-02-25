Left Menu

India Unveils Prahaar: A Decisive Counter-Terrorism Move

Prahaar, India's first comprehensive counter-terrorism policy, was launched to strengthen national security with a zero-tolerance stance. This multi-layered strategy focuses on intelligence-led prevention, swift response, and global cooperation to dismantle terror networks and safeguard India's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:10 IST
India Unveils Prahaar: A Decisive Counter-Terrorism Move
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, announced India's seminal counter-terrorism policy, 'Prahaar', as a pivotal measure to bolster national security. Unveiled by the central government, Prahaar establishes a multi-faceted approach to combatting terrorism with an unwavering zero-tolerance principle.

The policy is structured around intelligence-based prevention, rapid response, and disrupting extremist networks. It emphasizes readiness and unified action to counter emerging threats while upholding constitutional principles. Chowna Mein emphasized that Prahaar symbolizes a modern doctrine anchored in the 'Nation First' ethos.

Highlighting international collaboration, the policy outlines a strategy against global terror, advocating for cohesive legal frameworks and enhanced multilateral intelligence sharing. It seeks to counteract cross-border financing and digital radicalization, ensuring swift and precise responses alongside bolstered internal capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

U.S. Trade Tariffs to Rise Amid Strategic Shifts

 Global
2
Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

Political Rifts Brew Over Parliamentary Panel Assignment

 India
3
Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

Google Disrupts Chinese-linked Hacking Group Gallium

 Global
4
Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

Earn Rewards on the Go: Namo Bharat's Loyalty Scheme Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026