India Unveils Prahaar: A Decisive Counter-Terrorism Move

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, announced India's seminal counter-terrorism policy, 'Prahaar', as a pivotal measure to bolster national security. Unveiled by the central government, Prahaar establishes a multi-faceted approach to combatting terrorism with an unwavering zero-tolerance principle.

The policy is structured around intelligence-based prevention, rapid response, and disrupting extremist networks. It emphasizes readiness and unified action to counter emerging threats while upholding constitutional principles. Chowna Mein emphasized that Prahaar symbolizes a modern doctrine anchored in the 'Nation First' ethos.

Highlighting international collaboration, the policy outlines a strategy against global terror, advocating for cohesive legal frameworks and enhanced multilateral intelligence sharing. It seeks to counteract cross-border financing and digital radicalization, ensuring swift and precise responses alongside bolstered internal capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)