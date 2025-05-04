Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Spiritual and Cultural Pride at Nandprayag

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a significant spiritual event, the Ram Katha, at Nandprayag, a revered spot where the Alaknanda and Nandakini rivers meet, according to an official release. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for experiencing the Santvani during the gathering, describing it as a crucial medium for spiritual awakening and life values through the teachings of Lord Shri Ram.

Dhami highlighted that the life story of Lord Shri Ram serves as a spiritual beacon. He noted, 'Ramkatha provides a sacred chance to embrace life values and the ideals of Lord Ram.' He commended spiritual leader Morari Bapu, emphasizing that his teachings encourage a life filled with the essence of Lord Ram.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister pointed to a cultural renaissance marked by projects like the Vishwanath Corridor and the Ayodhya temple. He underscored how these accomplishments reinforce India's spiritual and cultural heritage worldwide. Dhami's recent Mahabhishek Puja at Badrinath Dham, attended by thousands, further exemplified this dedication to promoting Sanatan culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)