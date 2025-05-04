Revolutionary Rice: New Genome-Edited Varieties Launched

In a significant agricultural development, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the launch of two genome-edited rice varieties, DRR Rice 100 (Kamla) and Pusa DST Rice 1, at an event in the national capital. Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), these varieties aim to revolutionize rice farming with higher yields, resilience to climate changes, and effective water conservation.

The Minister elaborated on a six-point strategy designed to enhance farmers' incomes, which includes increasing production, reducing production costs, securing fair market prices, and ensuring loss compensation. He emphasized that the introduction of these rice varieties aligns with the strategy's goal of decreasing production costs and boosting overall agricultural output.

Chouhan highlighted the benefits of the new rice strains, noting their shorter maturity periods and decreased irrigation requirements. This advancement could lead to savings of up to 7500 million cubic meters in irrigation water. The faster crop cycle allows for timely sowing of subsequent crops, promoting multi-cropping systems.

Addressing the future of agriculture, Chouhan stressed the importance of food security and nutrition, aspiring to position India as the global food basket. He cited the significant export of Basmati rice and called for increased production of various key crops using advanced farming techniques. The Minister encouraged collaboration between agricultural scientists and young farmers to leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as the CRISPR-Cas based genome editing used to develop these rice varieties.

