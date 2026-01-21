Nuclear Science Identified as Key Tool to Boost Food Security and Nutrition in Benin

An Atoms4Food assessment mission has identified significant opportunities to expand the use of nuclear science and technology to strengthen Benin’s agrifood systems, improve productivity, and enhance food security and nutrition.

The mission, carried out by experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), reviewed Benin’s production of maize and rice, the country’s two main staple crops. The assessment also examined soil and water management, livestock health and husbandry, fisheries, food safety monitoring, and public health nutrition.

During the visit, the team met with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, toured food production facilities, and visited research institutions and laboratories working in agriculture, soil science, and food safety.

Agriculture Central to Benin’s Economy and Livelihoods

The mission confirmed that agriculture remains the backbone of Benin’s economy, providing livelihoods for nearly 70 per cent of the population.

Despite steady economic growth, the country continues to face persistent food security challenges, particularly in rural areas where smallholder farmers are highly vulnerable to climate variability and environmental stress.

The Government has prioritised modernising agriculture and strengthening resilience in its national development strategy, but productivity constraints remain across crop, livestock, and food safety systems.

Livestock production is affected by low-performing breeds, limited feed and water management, and animal diseases such as trypanosomiasis, which reduce meat and milk output. Food safety control capacity is also limited, with analytical testing largely centralised in Cotonou, restricting national coverage.

Nuclear Technology Offers Practical Solutions

The assessment identified several areas where nuclear science and technology could add measurable value to Benin’s agrifood systems.

In crop production, plant mutation breeding using irradiation could accelerate the development of higher-yielding maize and rice varieties, reducing breeding timelines to three to five years. This technique has been successfully applied for decades in many countries to improve crop performance.

The use of nitrogen-15 isotope tracing could help farmers optimise fertiliser use, improving efficiency by up to 40 per cent, reducing costs and environmental impact. Radioanalytical techniques could also strengthen national capacity to detect contaminants and residues in food.

In addition, food irradiation was identified as a tool to reduce post-harvest losses and infestations in stored and packaged products, helping extend shelf life and maintain quality.

“Nuclear and isotopic techniques offer precise, innovative and unique solutions to some of the most persistent challenges,” said Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications. “These tools can be tailored to Benin’s priorities.”

Strong Alignment with National Priorities

Benin’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, said the Atoms4Food initiative aligns closely with the country’s development goals.

“The Atoms4Food initiative is perfectly aligned with Benin's strategic priorities: ensuring food security and boosting the productivity of our agricultural sector,” he said.

“The partnership and expertise of the IAEA are crucial and will enable us to consolidate our capabilities to provide producers with reliable solutions, increase yields, and minimise post-harvest losses.”

Building on Existing Capacity and Partnerships

The mission also reviewed opportunities to scale up Benin’s existing collaboration with the IAEA and the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture.

Through technical cooperation, Benin has already introduced artificial insemination in cattle and uses nuclear-derived RT-PCR techniques to rapidly detect animal diseases and foodborne pathogens, including peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and salmonella.

With IAEA support, the University of Abomey-Calavi has developed expertise in isotopic techniques to assess breastfeeding practices and iron absorption from food, supporting evidence-based nutrition policy. The mission recommended strengthening these capabilities to generate additional national nutrition data.

The assessment also highlighted the need to upgrade laboratories and reinforce regulatory and research institutions to fully harness nuclear-based technologies.

Atoms4Food Initiative Expanding Global Reach

Launched in 2023, the Atoms4Food initiative builds on more than 60 years of collaboration between the FAO and IAEA in applying nuclear science to address hunger and food insecurity.

To date, 38 countries have requested support through the initiative. The Benin mission concluded at the end of 2025, with findings expected to inform future national investment and cooperation priorities.

“The IAEA remains a committed partner to help Benin leverage nuclear science to strengthen food security and drive human and economic development,” said Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Technical Cooperation Department.