Punjab Police Arrest Duo for Leaking Sensitive Military Data to Pakistan

In a significant security operation, Punjab Police have detained two individuals, Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, accused of betraying national security by leaking sensitive military information to Pakistani operatives, authorities confirmed Sunday.

The senior law enforcement official, SSP Maninder Singh, highlighted that the state government had mandated swift action against any anti-national activities. The arrests resulted from data revealing the accused's collaboration with Pakistan's intelligence network to share crucial information about military installations.

During the probe, authorities recovered weapons and explosives, further unraveling a network engaged in transferring sensitive data in exchange for financial gain. The incident emerges as India grapples with rising tensions with Pakistan post the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, prompting government reassessment of bilateral protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)