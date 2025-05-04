Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead Indian Delegation at ADB's 58th Annual Meeting

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, is set to lead the Indian delegation at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors in Milan, Italy, scheduled for May 4-7, 2025. The meetings will witness participation from official delegations from ADB member countries and international financial institutions.

At the event, Sitharaman will play a prominent role, participating in the Governors' Business session, the Governor's Plenary Session, and acting as a panelist at the ADB Governors' Seminar titled 'Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience'. These engagements are crucial for fostering international economic cooperation.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman will engage in bilateral talks with finance ministers from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, and meet with key figures such as the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Additionally, she will address the Indian diaspora in Milan, engage with global think tanks, and participate in the NEXT Milan Forum at Bocconi University, discussing 'Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience'.

(With inputs from agencies.)