Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead Indian Delegation at ADB's 58th Annual Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the 58th Asian Development Bank Annual Meeting in Milan from May 4-7, 2025, engaging in key discussions and bilateral meetings with international counterparts, focusing on cross-border collaboration and economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:57 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to Lead Indian Delegation at ADB's 58th Annual Meeting
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, is set to lead the Indian delegation at the 58th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors in Milan, Italy, scheduled for May 4-7, 2025. The meetings will witness participation from official delegations from ADB member countries and international financial institutions.

At the event, Sitharaman will play a prominent role, participating in the Governors' Business session, the Governor's Plenary Session, and acting as a panelist at the ADB Governors' Seminar titled 'Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience'. These engagements are crucial for fostering international economic cooperation.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman will engage in bilateral talks with finance ministers from Italy, Japan, and Bhutan, and meet with key figures such as the President of ADB, the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). Additionally, she will address the Indian diaspora in Milan, engage with global think tanks, and participate in the NEXT Milan Forum at Bocconi University, discussing 'Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025