CMPDI's Performance Shines in Coal Sector Review Meeting

Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, led a high-level review meeting assessing the performance of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Sunday. Attendees included Manoj Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of CMPDI, and top directors and officials, as per the Ministry of Coal.

The meeting focused on CMPDI's operational achievements, covering exploration, reporting, capital expenditure, research and development projects, solar initiatives, and corporate social responsibility during 2024-25. Future goals for 2025-26 were also discussed. The minister lauded CMPDI's efforts and urged continued technological advancements in coal washing, mineral exploration, and solar energy integration within Coal India Limited (CIL).

In April 2025, India's coal production hit 81.57 million tonnes, marking a 3.63% increase from the previous year at 78.71 million tonnes. This growth indicates the Ministry of Coal's commitment to maintaining a steady supply chain and operational efficiency in the coal sector. Production from Captive/Other entities mines in April 2025 reached 14.51 million tonnes, a substantial growth from 11.46 million tonnes during the same period last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)